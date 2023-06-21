The lone radiographer in Bulawayo passes away.

Bulawayo’s Only Radiographer Passes Away

The sad news has been announced that Bulawayo’s only radiographer has passed away. This loss has left the local medical community devastated, as the radiographer was a highly skilled and experienced professional who served the community for many years.

The radiographer was known for their dedication to their work, and their commitment to providing the highest quality care to patients. They will be deeply missed by their colleagues, patients, and loved ones.

This loss highlights the importance of medical professionals and the vital role they play in our communities. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the radiographer during this difficult time.

