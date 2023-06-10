The Marketing Specialist of Hotaling Insurance Services, Teal Travis, Passes Away

Teal Travis, Hotaling Insurance Services Marketing Specialist Has Died

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Teal Travis, a beloved marketing specialist at Hotaling Insurance Services. Teal passed away unexpectedly on Monday, leaving behind a legacy of hard work, dedication, and creativity.

Teal was a passionate professional who always went above and beyond for her clients and colleagues. Her innovative ideas and strategic approach to marketing helped Hotaling Insurance Services grow and thrive over the years.

Beyond her impressive professional accomplishments, Teal will be remembered for her warm personality and infectious smile. She had a way of making everyone feel welcome and appreciated, and her positive attitude was contagious.

Teal will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Our thoughts and condolences go out to her family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

