The Mayor of Balgonie, Frank Thauberger, Passes Away…

The Town of Balgonie is mourning the loss of Mayor Frank Thauberger, who passed away on Monday evening at the age of 64. Thauberger served as the town’s mayor for over a decade, dedicating his time and energy to improving the community and enhancing the lives of its residents.

During his tenure as mayor, Thauberger oversaw numerous projects and initiatives, including the construction of a new community center, improvements to the town’s infrastructure, and the implementation of programs to support local businesses. He was also a strong advocate for environmental conservation and worked tirelessly to promote sustainability in the community.

Thauberger was widely respected for his dedication to public service and his commitment to making Balgonie a better place to live. His passing is a great loss to the town and its residents, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

