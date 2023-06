Frank Thauberger, Town of Balgonie’s Mayor has passed away…

Unfortunately, the Town of Balgonie has lost its beloved Mayor, Frank Thauberger. He was a dedicated and passionate leader who always put the needs of his community first. His contributions to the town will not be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

