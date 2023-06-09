The mobility and degradation of pesticides in soils and the pollution of groundwater resources. (potentially related to pesticide-related harm to biodiversity)

pesticides and groundwater pollution including the suspect or victim name. : Pesticides reduce regional biodiversity of stream invertebrates.

Arias-Estévez and colleagues (2008) investigated the impact of pesticides on soil mobility and groundwater pollution. Similarly, Arnold and colleagues (2014) examined the risks of pharmaceuticals to wildlife and ecosystems. Ashraf and Ali (2019) explored phytoremediation as an environmentally sustainable solution for heavy metal pollution in soils. Banwart and colleagues (2019) discussed the importance of soil functions in the critical zone, while Battista and colleagues (2021) analyzed the contribution of anthropogenic sources to pollutant emissions in Italy. Bauddh and Korstad (2022) reviewed the use of algae for phytoremediation of heavy metals. Beketov and colleagues (2013) found that pesticides reduce regional biodiversity of stream invertebrates, while Bilal and colleagues (2017) reviewed the use of immobilized ligninolytic enzymes for tackling industrial pollutants. Boatman and colleagues (2007) investigated the impacts of agricultural change on farmland biodiversity in the UK. Bexfield and colleagues (2020) studied the occurrence of pesticides and pesticide degradates in groundwater used for public supply across the United States. Brodin and colleagues (2014) explored the ecological effects of pharmaceuticals in aquatic systems through behavioral alterations. Burri and colleagues (2019) reviewed the threats to groundwater quality in the Anthropocene. Chen and colleagues (2000) analyzed the combined pollution and pollution index of heavy metals in red soil. Cismasiu and colleagues (2017) synthesized research on biodiversity affected by industrial pollution in Romania. Copley (2009) discussed the evolution of efficient pathways for degradation of anthropogenic chemicals. Crutzen and Brauch (2016) explored atmospheric chemistry and climate change in the Anthropocene. Daughton and Ternes (1999) reviewed the impact of pharmaceuticals and personal care products on the environment. David and Juyuan (2013) studied smog issues and PM2.5 pollutant control strategies in China. Diamanti-Kandarakis and colleagues (2009) issued an Endocrine Society scientific statement on endocrine-disrupting chemicals. Dirzo and colleagues (2014) explored defaunation in the Anthropocene. Ellis and Ramankutty (2008) created anthropogenic biomes of the world. Fang and colleagues (2017) developed an in vitro bioluminescence assay to characterize circadian rhythm in mammary epithelial cells. Faostat FAO (2019) reported on global crop production. Fox (2004) discussed the threat to chemical communication posed by endocrine-disrupting chemicals. Fuchs and colleagues (2018) investigated the impact of anthropogenic shifts on meiosis in plants. Gałuszka and colleagues (2020) considered polychlorinated biphenyls as a chemostratigraphic marker of the Anthropocene. Gevao and colleagues (2000) reviewed bound pesticide residues in soils. Guo and colleagues (2010) found significant acidification in major Chinese croplands. Hakoun and colleagues (2017) identified factors controlling spatial and temporal patterns of multiple pesticide compounds in groundwater. Hance (2015) discussed how humans are driving the sixth mass extinction. Jabbar Khan and colleagues (2020) explored the anthropogenic effects of coal mining on ecological resources in Pakistan. Jamieson and colleagues (2017) studied the bioaccumulation of persistent organic pollutants in the deepest ocean fauna. Jürgens and Bischoff (2017) investigated how anthropogenic volatile pollutants affect plant-pollinator olfactory communication. Kardol and Jonathan (2018) explored how anthropogenic shifts in plant community composition alter soil food webs. Katayama and colleagues (2015) reviewed post-war changes in rice farming and biodiversity in Japan. Kelly and colleagues (2007) found food web-specific biomagnification of persistent organic pollutants. Kumar (2012) discussed the need for biopesticides for food and environmental safety. Küster and Adler (2014) investigated the risks of pharmaceuticals in the environment and their regulation. Lewis and Pryor (2011) reviewed the fate and effects of anthropogenic chemicals in mangrove ecosystems. Logemann and colleagues (2022) assessed the legacy pollution fingerprint in the North Sea during the last century. López-Pacheco and colleagues (2019) reviewed the existence of anthropogenic contaminants of high concern in water resources and their adverse effects. Lutz (2017) discussed being a chemist in the Anthropocene. McBeath and Leng (2006) explored the governance of biodiversity conservation in China and Taiwan. McGill and colleagues (2015) identified fifteen forms of biodiversity trend in the Anthropocene. Mendelson and Matsoso (2015) discussed the World Health Organization global action plan for antimicrobial resistance. Néstor and Mariana (2017) reviewed the impact of pharmaceutical waste on biodiversity. North and colleagues (2015) studied the anthropogenic and ecological drivers of amphibian disease (ranavirosis). Pesticides and the loss of biodiversity (2010) discussed the impact of

Anthropogenic compounds Biodiversity loss Environmental pollution Ecotoxicology Conservation biology