The Music Industry Mourns the Loss of Rapper Big Pokey, a Name Familiar to Many

Rapper Big Pokey’s Passing Shocks Music Industry
Milton Powell, better known by his stage name Big Pokey, was a legendary rapper from Houston whose sudden passing has made headlines. He unexpectedly collapsed on stage during a performance in Beaumont and passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023. A Facebook post confirmed the tragic news, stating, “It is with great sadness that we report the untimely passing of the talented artist, Big Pokey.”
