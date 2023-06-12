The Obituary Hoax of Alan Abel: A Deceptive Legacy







Alan Abel’s Obituary Hoax

Alan Abel, a professional prankster, musician, and filmmaker, passed away on September 14, 2018, at the age of 94. Abel was known for his elaborate hoaxes, including a fake organization called the Society for Indecency to Naked Animals and a phony presidential campaign for a non-existent candidate named Buckwheat.

However, Abel’s most famous prank was his own death. In 1980, he staged his own obituary in The New York Times, which fooled many and even led to his own mother receiving condolences. He later revealed the hoax during a press conference, stating that he wanted to see how far the media would go to report on a story without verifying its accuracy.

Abel continued to prank until the end of his life, including a fake protest against the opening of a Starbucks in his hometown of Westport, Connecticut, in 2013. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne Abel, and his son, Robert Abel.





