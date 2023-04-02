The obituary of Ken Buchanan in the Boxing world may be rewritten as follows:

Ken Buchanan, a celebrated Scottish boxer who greatly rose to prominence during the 1970s, has recently passed away at the age of 75. As a former world lightweight champion, he was hailed as one of the finest ring technicians of his time.

Born in Edinburgh in 1945, Buchanan began his boxing career as an amateur before turning professional in 1965. He went on to win 61 of his 69 professional fights, capturing a collection of national and international titles.

However, it was his crowning achievement in 1970 when he defeated Ismael Laguna to claim the world title in Puerto Rico that cemented his legacy. He then defended his title against tough challengers such as Ruben Navarro and Jim Watt before losing it to Roberto Duran in 1972.

Buchanan’s boxing style was known for its skill, gracefulness, and tactical approach. He was also revered for his all-around sportsmanship, making him a popular figure in the boxing community.

After retiring from boxing in 1982, Buchanan worked as a trainer and mentor, passing on his expertise to younger generations of boxers. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2000, solidifying his status as one of the sport’s all-time greats.

Buchanan’s passing is mourned by many in the boxing world who will remember him as a true champion both inside and outside of the ring.

Boxing legend Ken Buchanan, widely considered one of Britain’s finest fighters, has passed away at the age of 77. Born in Portobello, Edinburgh, Buchanan began boxing at the age of eight with his father’s encouragement. He turned professional in 1965 and went on to become world lightweight champion in 1970, defeating Panama’s Ismael Laguna. Buchanan’s technical skills and nimble footwork made him a favorite in the ring, earning him top spots at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

One of Buchanan’s most memorable fights was his rematch against Laguna in 1971. During the bout, Buchanan’s eye swelled until it was affecting his vision. His trainer, Eddie Thomas, secretly sliced the swelling open with a razor blade, allowing Buchanan to continue fighting and leading him to victory. A similar scenario was depicted in the Rocky films, with Sylvester Stallone’s character instructing his trainer to cut open his eye during a heavyweight title fight.

Another tale from Buchanan’s career involves the time he shared a changing room with Muhammad Ali. Buchanan playfully drew a line down the middle of the room and warned Ali there would be consequences if he crossed it. The two became lifelong friends, as did Glasgow boxer and commentator Jim Watt, who also became world lightweight champion.

Buchanan’s professional record includes numerous successful British and European title fights, and he was appointed MBE in 1972. However, an unwise comeback in 1982 exposed his declining skills and led to four consecutive defeats. Buchanan retired with 61 wins in 69 contests and was only stopped once inside the distance by Roberto Durán.

Buchanan openly struggled with alcohol addiction and experienced personal and financial difficulties in his later years. He also suffered a traumatic sexual assault that left him depressed and scared. In 2022, dementia forced him to live in a care home, but he was well enough to attend the unveiling of a bronze statue of himself in Leith last August.

Ken Buchanan is survived by three children: Mark and Karen from his first marriage, and Raymond from a previous relationship. His father’s influence and guidance played a significant role in his boxing career, and he often credited him for his success. Buchanan’s legacy as one of the greatest fighters in British boxing history lives on.