The Obituary of Pat Robertson by CNN is Harsh

CNN’s Obituary For Pat Robertson Is BRUTAL

CNN’s obituary for Pat Robertson is a scathing critique of the televangelist’s life and legacy. The article describes Robertson as a “controversial figure” who was known for his “extreme views” and “outlandish statements.”

The obituary goes on to highlight some of Robertson’s most controversial moments, including his comments on Hurricane Katrina, which he blamed on the “sins” of New Orleans, and his suggestion that the assassination of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez was a “good thing.”

The article also criticizes Robertson for his anti-LGBTQ+ views, including his opposition to same-sex marriage and his suggestion that homosexuality is a “sin” that can be cured through prayer.

Overall, CNN’s obituary for Pat Robertson is a harsh condemnation of his life and legacy, painting him as a divisive and harmful figure in American society.

