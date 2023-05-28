The Ongoing Impeachment Battle of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton: A Trending News Update

Why Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Impeachment Fight Isn’t Finished Yet

The Background

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been under investigation for years and has been facing multiple legal issues. In 2015, he was indicted by a grand jury on securities fraud charges. He has also been accused of bribery and abuse of office. Despite all of this, Paxton has managed to remain in office and has even been re-elected.

The Latest Development

Recently, a group of his former aides filed a lawsuit accusing him of abusing his power to help a wealthy donor. According to the lawsuit, Paxton used his office to help Nate Paul, a real estate developer, who is now under federal investigation. Paxton’s aides claim that he hired an outside lawyer to investigate Paul’s allegations of misconduct by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies. They also claim that Paxton had them conduct surveillance on Paul’s enemies and even fired one employee who refused to go along with his demands.

The Impeachment Process

The Texas Constitution allows for the impeachment of state officials for “high crimes and misdemeanors.” The process begins with the Texas House of Representatives, which can vote to impeach an official by a simple majority. If the official is impeached, the case goes to the Texas Senate, which acts as a court of impeachment. A two-thirds vote is required to convict and remove the official from office.

The Implications

If Paxton is impeached, he would become the first Texas official to be removed from office through this process since 1917. However, even if he is impeached, he could still remain in office if the Senate fails to convict him. This is because the Texas Constitution allows impeached officials to stay in office until they are convicted.

The Future

It remains to be seen what will happen next in Paxton’s case. The lawsuit filed by his former aides is still in its early stages, and it is unclear whether it will lead to impeachment. However, the fact that more people are coming forward with allegations against Paxton could increase the pressure on the Texas House of Representatives to act.

The Takeaway

Despite facing numerous legal issues, Ken Paxton has managed to hold onto his position as Texas Attorney General. However, his latest scandal could finally be the one that leads to his impeachment. Whether or not this happens, the fact that he is facing such serious allegations is a reminder of the importance of holding public officials accountable for their actions.

