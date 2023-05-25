“The Organ Trafficking Trial That Shone a Light on Nigeria’s Elite and the UK’s Role in Facilitating Corruption”

Senator Ike Ekweremadu : “Senator Ike Ekweremadu and Family Convicted of Organ Trafficking in Landmark Trial”

The police station in Staines, England, looks like any other modern office block, save for a small sign and a blue Victorian-style lantern outside. On a cold, cloudy afternoon in May 2022, a young man walked through its front door, attracting little attention. Body camera footage later played in court shows him frowning and gesticulating, exclaiming in halting English that he doesn’t know where he is and that he had been sleeping outside for three days before escaping from an apartment in south London. The man’s frantic testimony over the next few hours would lead to the downfall of one of Nigeria’s most prominent political families, the Ekweremadus, who were convicted of conspiring to harvest his organs. The trial exposed the Dickensian juxtaposition of affluence and deprivation in Africa’s most populous country, highlighted the UK’s continuing role in facilitating corruption, and raised troubling questions about the prevalence of this macabre form of exploitation hiding in plain sight.

News Source : New Lines Magazine

