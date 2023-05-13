The Outsiders Cast : The Outsiders Cast: Where Are They Now?

The Outsiders Cast: Where Are They Now?

In 1983, a movie adaptation of S.E. Hinton’s novel, The Outsiders, hit the big screens and became an instant hit among teenagers and young adults alike. The movie became a cultural phenomenon, and the cast members became instant superstars. Thirty-eight years later, let’s take a look at what the cast of The Outsiders is up to now.

C. Thomas Howell (Ponyboy Curtis)

C. Thomas Howell played the lead role of Ponyboy Curtis in The Outsiders. After the movie’s success, Howell went on to work in several other movies, including Red Dawn (1984), The Hitcher (1986), and Soul Man (1986). He also ventured into television and appeared in shows like Criminal Minds, Southland, and Grimm.

In recent years, Howell has become a prolific voice actor, lending his voice to various animated shows and movies. He has also directed a few movies, including The Big Fall (1997) and War of the Worlds: Goliath (2012). Howell is still active in the industry and has several projects in the pipeline.

Ralph Macchio (Johnny Cade)

Ralph Macchio played the role of Johnny Cade, Ponyboy’s best friend, in The Outsiders. Macchio’s career took off after the movie’s success, and he became a household name for his role in The Karate Kid (1984).

Macchio continued to act in movies and television shows, but he struggled to shake off his image as the quintessential teenage heartthrob. However, he made a comeback in the 2010s with his role in the TV series Cobra Kai, a sequel to The Karate Kid. The show has been a critical and commercial success, and Macchio has received praise for his performance.

Matt Dillon (Dallas Winston)

Matt Dillon played the role of Dallas Winston, a tough and rebellious member of the greaser gang. After The Outsiders, Dillon went on to star in several successful movies, including Drugstore Cowboy (1989), To Die For (1995), and Crash (2004).

Dillon has also ventured into directing and made his directorial debut with City of Ghosts (2002). He has also been involved in philanthropic work and is a spokesperson for the United Nations Development Programme.

Emilio Estevez (Two-Bit Matthews)

Emilio Estevez played the role of Two-Bit Matthews, the wisecracking member of the greaser gang. After The Outsiders, Estevez starred in several successful movies, including The Breakfast Club (1985), St. Elmo’s Fire (1985), and Young Guns (1988).

Estevez also ventured into directing and has directed several movies, including Men at Work (1990) and The War at Home (1996). In recent years, he has focused on television and has appeared in shows like Two and a Half Men, The West Wing, and Grace and Frankie.

Rob Lowe (Sodapop Curtis)

Rob Lowe played the role of Sodapop Curtis, Ponyboy’s older brother, in The Outsiders. After the movie’s success, Lowe starred in several other movies, including St. Elmo’s Fire (1985), About Last Night… (1986), and Wayne’s World (1992).

Lowe also became a popular television actor and appeared in shows like The West Wing, Brothers & Sisters, and Parks and Recreation. In recent years, he has also become a bestselling author and has published two memoirs, Stories I Only Tell My Friends (2011) and Love Life (2014).

Tom Cruise (Steve Randle)

Tom Cruise played the role of Steve Randle, a member of the greaser gang, in The Outsiders. After the movie’s success, Cruise went on to become one of the biggest movie stars in the world, starring in blockbusters like Top Gun (1986), Rain Man (1988), and Mission: Impossible (1996).

Cruise is still active in the industry, and his latest movie, Top Gun: Maverick, is set to release in 2022. He is also known for his philanthropic work and is a staunch supporter of the Church of Scientology.

Diane Lane (Cherry Valance)

Diane Lane played the role of Cherry Valance, a Soc girl who befriends Ponyboy, in The Outsiders. After the movie’s success, Lane went on to star in several other successful movies, including The Cotton Club (1984), Unfaithful (2002), and Under the Tuscan Sun (2003).

Lane is still active in the industry and has recently appeared in movies like Justice League (2017) and Let Him Go (2020). She has also been involved in philanthropic work and is a spokesperson for Heifer International.

In conclusion, The Outsiders cast members have gone on to have successful careers in the entertainment industry, and many of them have also been involved in philanthropic work. Despite the movie’s release over three decades ago, it still has a dedicated fan base and continues to inspire generations of young adults.

Outsiders Cast members Outsiders Cast bios Outsiders Cast interviews Outsiders Cast news Outsiders Cast social media presence