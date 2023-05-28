The Passing of AAML Foundation’s President and Jefferson County Judge, Anne Lamkin Durward, Brings Sadness

AAML Foundation Mourns the Passing of President and Jefferson County Judge Anne Lamkin Durward

The American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML) Foundation is deeply saddened to learn about the passing of their president and Jefferson County Judge Anne Lamkin Durward. Judge Durward was a highly respected and accomplished member of the legal community, and her contributions will be greatly missed.

A Distinguished Career

Judge Durward had a long and distinguished career in the legal profession. She earned her law degree from the University of Alabama School of Law, where she was a member of the Order of the Coif and the Alabama Law Review. After graduation, she served as a law clerk for Judge Sam C. Pointer, Jr. of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama.

She then went on to practice law at the prestigious firm of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. in Birmingham, Alabama, where she focused on complex commercial litigation and family law. In 2009, she was appointed as a judge on the Jefferson County Circuit Court, where she served with distinction for over a decade.

A Passion for Service

Judge Durward was not only an accomplished attorney and judge, but she was also deeply committed to serving her community. She was a member of numerous legal organizations, including the AAML, the Alabama State Bar, and the Birmingham Bar Association. She was also active in her church and served on the boards of several local nonprofits.

As president of the AAML Foundation, Judge Durward was dedicated to advancing the organization’s mission of promoting the highest standards of professionalism and excellence in the practice of family law. She was a passionate advocate for children and families, and her leadership will be sorely missed.

A Lasting Legacy

Judge Durward’s passing is a great loss to the legal community and to all who knew her. However, her legacy will continue to inspire and guide us. Her dedication to justice, her passion for service, and her unwavering commitment to excellence will continue to be a beacon for all who seek to make a positive impact in the world.

The AAML Foundation extends its deepest sympathies to Judge Durward’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. We are grateful for her many contributions to our organization and to the legal profession, and we will honor her memory by continuing to uphold the values she held dear.

