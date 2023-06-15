The Passing of American Novelist Cormac McCarthy at Age 89 in Santa Fe: An Obituary

Cormac McCarthy, American Novelist, Passes Away at 89 in Santa Fe

Cormac McCarthy, the acclaimed American novelist known for his gritty and realistic portrayals of the American Southwest, has died at the age of 89. The author passed away in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where he had lived for many years.

McCarthy was born in Providence, Rhode Island, in 1933, but spent much of his childhood in Tennessee. He attended the University of Tennessee, where he studied liberal arts and later served in the Air Force. He began his writing career in the 1960s and published his first novel, The Orchard Keeper, in 1965.

Throughout his career, McCarthy was known for his spare and powerful prose, as well as his unflinching depictions of violence and human suffering. His works include the Pulitzer Prize-winning novels The Road and All the Pretty Horses, as well as No Country for Old Men and Blood Meridian.

McCarthy’s writing was widely praised for its haunting beauty and its exploration of the human condition. His work often dealt with themes of death, loss, and redemption, and his characters were often outsiders or outcasts struggling to find their place in the world.

In addition to his novels, McCarthy also wrote plays and screenplays, including the screenplay for the film adaptation of No Country for Old Men, which won four Academy Awards.

McCarthy was a beloved figure in the literary world, and his passing is a great loss to American letters. He is survived by his three children and his partner, Jennifer Winkley.

Cormac McCarthy death Cormac McCarthy books Cormac McCarthy legacy Cormac McCarthy life Cormac McCarthy literary achievements