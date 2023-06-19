The Passing of Brandon Chiacchia, a Housatonic Valley Regional High School Student







Brandon Chiacchia Death

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Brandon Chiacchia, a student at Housatonic Valley Regional High School. Brandon was a beloved member of our school community and his loss is deeply felt by all who knew him.We extend our sincerest condolences to Brandon’s family and friends during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate this unimaginable loss.Rest in peace, Brandon.