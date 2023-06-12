The Passing of Caleb Beppler: Shot Following Altercation at Liquid Currency Bar

Caleb Beppler Obituary

Caleb Beppler, aged 27, tragically lost his life after being shot following a fight at the Liquid Currency bar. He died on the evening of August 15, 2021, at the scene of the incident.

Caleb was born on February 12, 1994, in Springfield, Missouri. He graduated from Missouri State University with a degree in Business Administration. He was a hardworking and dedicated individual who was loved by many. Caleb had a passion for music and enjoyed playing the guitar in his free time.

Caleb will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his parents, siblings, and grandparents.

The family is currently making arrangements for a private funeral service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

We mourn the loss of Caleb and pray for comfort and peace for his loved ones during this difficult time.

