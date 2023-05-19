The Passing of Comedian Andy Smart at the Age of 63

Comedian Andy Smart Passes Away at 63

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of comedian Andy Smart. He was 63 years old.

Early Life and Career

Andy Smart was born on June 27, 1958, in South London. He started his career in comedy in the 1980s and quickly became a regular on the London circuit, performing at venues such as The Comedy Store and Jongleurs.

He was known for his quick wit, improvisational skills, and ability to engage with the audience. He was also a member of the Comedy Store Players, a group of improvisational comedians who performed regularly at The Comedy Store.

Rise to Fame

In 1990, Andy Smart appeared on the British television show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” This show was a huge success and helped to launch the careers of many comedians, including Smart.

He became a regular on the show and was known for his hilarious improvisations and ability to think on his feet. His performances on “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” helped to cement his reputation as one of the funniest comedians in the UK.

Later Career

Andy Smart continued to perform on the comedy circuit throughout the 1990s and 2000s. He also appeared on several other television shows, including “Have I Got News For You” and “Mock the Week.”

In addition to his work as a comedian, Andy Smart was also an author. He wrote several books, including “The Vagabond Lover” and “The Traveling Pilgrims.”

Tributes Pour In

Since the news of Andy Smart’s passing, tributes have been pouring in from fans and fellow comedians. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of Smart.

Comedian and actor Stephen Fry tweeted, “Oh no, Andy Smart has died. A brilliant and lovable comedian, a fine man and someone I was lucky enough to know and work with. RIP.”

Comedian and writer David Baddiel also paid tribute to Smart, saying, “So sad to hear that Andy Smart has died. A lovely man and a brilliantly funny improviser.”

Legacy

Andy Smart’s legacy in the world of comedy is undeniable. He was a talented comedian who brought laughter and joy to audiences around the world. His quick wit and improvisational skills were admired by many, and he will be greatly missed.

Despite his passing, his work will continue to entertain and inspire future generations of comedians. Andy Smart may be gone, but his legacy will live on.

Final Thoughts

The passing of Andy Smart is a great loss to the world of comedy. His talent, humor, and warmth touched the hearts of many, and his memory will live on through his work and the memories of those who knew and loved him.

Rest in peace, Andy Smart. You will be missed.

1. Andy Smart death

2. Comedian Andy Smart

3. Andy Smart career

4. Remembering Andy Smart

5. Andy Smart legacy