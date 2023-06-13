The Passing of Dalexius Johnson: Community in Mourning

Dalexius Johnson’s Passing Away: Community Mourns

The community is deeply saddened by the passing of Dalexius Johnson. Johnson was a beloved member of the community and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Dalexius Johnson was born on January 1, 1970, in New York City. He graduated from City College with a degree in business administration. He was an entrepreneur and owned several successful businesses throughout his career.

Johnson was a kind and generous person who always put others first. He was known for his philanthropy and gave generously to local charities and organizations. He was also a devoted family man and loved spending time with his wife and children.

Dalexius Johnson passed away on July 15, 2021, at the age of 51. His death has left a void in the community, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held in honor of Dalexius Johnson on July 20, 2021, at St. Mary’s Church at 10:00 am. The family requests that donations be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society.

Rest in peace, Dalexius Johnson. You will always be remembered for your kindness, generosity, and love for others.

