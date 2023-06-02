“The Passing of Ector Norman, Also Known as the Funk Master of Southern Soul, AKA Uncle E”

Southern Soul Artist Ector Norman, aka Uncle E, Passes Away

Southern soul artist Ector Norman, popularly known as Uncle E, passed away on August 23rd, 2021. He was known for his unique blend of funk and soul music that won him a legion of fans across the Southern United States.

Early Life and Career

Born in Mississippi in 1954, Uncle E grew up in a family that loved music. His father was a blues musician, and he would often accompany him to gigs. Uncle E learned to play the guitar at a young age and honed his skills by playing in local bands.

In the 1970s, Uncle E moved to Memphis, Tennessee, where he became part of the vibrant music scene. He played in various bands and was eventually discovered by a record producer who signed him to a record deal.

The Funk Master of Southern Soul

Uncle E’s music was a unique blend of funk and soul. He drew inspiration from the likes of James Brown, Sly and the Family Stone, and Parliament-Funkadelic. His music was characterized by funky basslines, tight horns, and catchy melodies.

His first album, “The Funk Master of Southern Soul,” was released in 1980 and was an instant hit. The album spawned several hit singles, including “Funkin’ in the South,” “Soul Train,” and “Get Down.”

Legacy

Uncle E’s music had a lasting impact on the Southern soul and funk scene. He inspired a generation of musicians and helped to shape the sound of Southern soul music.

His music continues to be celebrated by fans and musicians alike. His songs have been covered by numerous artists, and his influence can be heard in the music of contemporary Southern soul artists.

Farewell, Uncle E

Uncle E will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and fans. His music will continue to live on and inspire generations to come.

Rest in peace, Uncle E.

