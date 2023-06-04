The Passing of Eriya Ruiz: Obituary and Details on the Cause of Death

Eriya Ruiz Passed Away: A Look at the Life of a Promising Young Athlete

Eriya Ruiz Obituary

On Friday, September 3, 2021, Eriya Ruiz passed away at the age of 19. Eriya was born on May 25, 2002, in Los Angeles, California. She was the daughter of Maria and Juan Ruiz and had two younger siblings, Carlos and Sofia.

Eriya was a talented athlete who participated in track and field and cross country throughout high school. She was also a gifted student who had recently started studying at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Eriya Ruiz Cause of Death

The cause of Eriya’s death has not been officially announced, but her family has stated that she passed away due to complications from a rare autoimmune disease. Eriya had been battling the disease for several years, and her family had been raising funds to help cover medical expenses.

What Happened to Eriya Ruiz?

Eriya was a rising star in the track and field world. She had won multiple awards and accolades throughout her high school career and was poised to make a name for herself at the collegiate level.

Her coaches and teammates remember her as a dedicated and hardworking athlete who always gave her all. Eriya was known for her positive attitude and infectious smile, and she was loved by everyone who knew her.

Off the track, Eriya was a kind and compassionate person who always went out of her way to help others. She was actively involved in her community and volunteered at local charities and nonprofits.

Eriya’s passing has left a void in the lives of those who knew her. Her family has expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they have received from friends, family, and the community.

In Conclusion

Eriya Ruiz’s passing is a tragic loss for the world of track and field and for those who knew her personally. She was a bright and talented young woman who had so much potential. Her legacy will live on through the many lives she touched and the memories she created.

Rest in peace, Eriya Ruiz. You will be missed.

