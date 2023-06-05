The Passing of Hawkins High School Junior, Jaykob Dodd: What Led to His Untimely Demise?

Jaykob Dodd, Hawkins High School Junior, Passes Away

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jaykob Dodd’s passing. The Hawkins High School Junior passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, leaving his family, friends, and community in shock.

Jaykob was a beloved member of the Hawkins High School community, known for his infectious smile and kind heart. He was a talented athlete, playing on the football and basketball teams, and was well-liked by his coaches and teammates.

The cause of Jaykob’s death is still unknown at this time, and his family has asked for privacy as they navigate this difficult time. The school has made counselors available to students and staff who may need support during this time of grief.

Jaykob’s passing is a tragic loss for our community. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

