The Passing of Intapp President Daniel “Dan” Tacone Mourned by Family

Daniel “Dan” Tacone, President of Intapp, Passes Away; Family in Mourning

The Intapp community is saddened to hear about the passing of their beloved president, Daniel “Dan” Tacone. He was an exceptional leader who had a profound impact on Intapp’s success and growth. His dedication and passion for the company were evident in every decision he made.

Dan was a kind and generous soul who always put his family first. He will be deeply missed by his wife, children, and grandchildren. His family has requested privacy during this difficult time.

The entire Intapp family extends its deepest condolences to Dan’s family and loved ones. His passing is a great loss to all who knew him, and his legacy will continue to inspire us all. Rest in peace, Dan.

Intapp President Daniel Tacone Daniel Tacone Death Remembering Intapp President Dan Tacone Tributes to Daniel Tacone Dan Tacone’s Legacy at Intapp