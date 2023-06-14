The Passing of Intapp President, Daniel “Dan” Tacone, Mourned by His Family

Daniel “Dan” Tacone, President of Intapp, Passes Away; Family in Mourning

Daniel “Dan” Tacone, the beloved President of Intapp, has passed away. His family is devastated by his untimely death and mourns the loss of a wonderful husband, father, and leader.

Dan was a visionary leader who had a profound impact on the company and everyone who worked with him. He was a passionate advocate for innovation and was committed to creating a culture of excellence at Intapp.

Dan was known for his kindness, generosity, and his unwavering dedication to his work and his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The entire Intapp community is saddened by Dan’s passing and offers their condolences to his family during this difficult time. Dan’s legacy will live on through the work he did and the people he touched throughout his life.

