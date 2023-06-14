The Passing of Intapp President Daniel “Dan” Tacone Mourned by His Family

Daniel “Dan” Tacone, President of Intapp, Passes Away

The family of Daniel “Dan” Tacone is mourning his sudden passing. Tacone was the President of Intapp, a leading software company in Silicon Valley.

Tacone was a well-respected member of the tech community, known for his innovative ideas and leadership skills. He had been with Intapp for over a decade and had played a crucial role in driving the company’s growth.

The news of Tacone’s death has come as a shock to his family, friends, and colleagues. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

The family has requested privacy during this difficult time and has not released any further details. The tech industry has lost a visionary leader, and Tacone will be deeply missed.

