The Passing of Jay Jones: Remembering a Beloved Geneva Walmart Employee at 30 Years Old

Jay Jones, Beloved Geneva Walmart Staff Member, Passes Away at Age 30

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jay Jones, a cherished member of the Walmart staff in Geneva, Alabama. Jay, who was only 30 years old, passed away on Friday, May 28th, 2021.

Jay was born on February 3rd, 1991 in Geneva, Alabama. He attended Geneva High School, where he excelled both academically and athletically. He was a kind and generous soul who always put others before himself.

Jay joined the Walmart team in Geneva in 2015, and quickly became a beloved member of the staff. He was known for his infectious smile, positive attitude, and willingness to help anyone in need. He was a true asset to the Walmart family and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Jay is survived by his parents, siblings, and many loving family members and friends. His passing is a tremendous loss to our community, and we will always remember him as a kind, hardworking, and dedicated individual.

A funeral service for Jay will be held on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Geneva, Alabama. Rest in peace, Jay Jones. You will never be forgotten.

