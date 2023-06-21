The Passing of Jaylan Lockhart: 15-Year-Old Fatally Shot in Garfield Park’s 100 Block of South Homan

Obituary of Jaylan Lockhart

On [insert date], the Garfield Park neighborhood lost a bright young soul, Jaylan Lockhart. At just 15 years old, Jaylan’s life was tragically cut short when he was shot and killed in the 100 block of South Homan.

Jaylan was known for his infectious smile and kind heart. He had a passion for basketball and dreamed of one day playing professionally. His family and friends remember him as a loyal and caring individual who always put others first.

The loss of Jaylan has left a deep void in the community and in the hearts of those who knew him. His memory will live on through the impact he made during his short time here.

Rest in peace, Jaylan Lockhart.

Garfield Park shooting Teenage gun violence Chicago homicide South Homan tragedy Community mourning Jaylan Lockhart