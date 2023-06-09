The Passing of Justin Kaplan, Vice President of Sales for Window and Door in Boca Raton, Florida, Ruled as Sui*cide

Justin Kaplan: Vice President of Sales for Boca Raton, Florida Window and Door

Justin Kaplan, the Vice President of Sales for Boca Raton, Florida Window and Door, passed away on Monday, October 4th. He was 42 years old.

Kaplan’s death was ruled as sui*cide by the medical examiner’s office. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Kaplan was a beloved member of the Boca Raton community and a respected leader in the window and door industry. He was known for his passion, dedication, and unwavering commitment to his work.

During his time at Boca Raton, Kaplan played a crucial role in the company’s growth and success. His colleagues and clients alike admired his expertise, professionalism, and integrity.

Kaplan will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues. The entire Boca Raton community mourns his loss and sends their condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.

Justin Kaplan death Boca Raton obituary Florida Window and Door Vice President sales Suicide awareness