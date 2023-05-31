The Passing of Kate Saunders: An Obituary of the Only Fools & Horses Star’s Death

Kate Saunders Death & Obituary

Introduction

Kate Saunders, a renowned actress, and comedian, died on July 30, 2021, at the age of 75. Her death has left the entertainment industry in shock, as she was a talented and beloved actress who had made a significant contribution to the industry. Saunders was known for her role as “Damaso” in the British sitcom, Only Fools and Horses, which made her a household name in the UK.

Early Life and Career

Saunders was born on June 17, 1946, in London, England. She began her career as a stage actress in the 1960s and appeared in several theater productions, including “The Rivals,” “The Importance of Being Earnest,” and “The Cherry Orchard.” In the 1970s, Saunders made her transition to television, appearing in various shows such as “The New Avengers,” “The Professionals,” and “Minder.”

Only Fools and Horses

In 1989, Saunders landed the role of “Damaso” in the popular British sitcom, Only Fools and Horses. Her portrayal of the character was well-received by audiences and earned her critical acclaim. Saunders appeared in the show for two seasons and became an integral part of the show’s success.

Later Career

After her stint on Only Fools and Horses, Saunders continued to work in the entertainment industry. She appeared in various television shows and films, including “The Bill,” “Doctors,” and “The Queen’s Nose.” Saunders also continued to work in theater, playing roles in productions such as “The Importance of Being Earnest” and “The Cherry Orchard.”

Death

Saunders died on July 30, 2021, at the age of 75. Her cause of death has not been disclosed, but her family released a statement saying that she passed away peacefully. Saunders’ death has been a great loss to the entertainment industry, and her fans have paid tribute to her on social media.

Tributes

After the news of Saunders’ death broke, many celebrities and fans paid tribute to her on social media. Actor David Jason, who starred alongside Saunders in Only Fools and Horses, said, “I am devastated to hear about the passing of my dear friend Kate Saunders. She was a wonderful actress and a lovely person. I will miss her deeply.” Other celebrities, including comedian Miranda Hart and actor Hugh Bonneville, also paid tribute to Saunders, describing her as a talented actress and a kind-hearted person.

Conclusion

Kate Saunders was a talented actress who made a significant contribution to the entertainment industry. Her performance as “Damaso” in Only Fools and Horses will always be remembered by fans of the show. Saunders’ death is a great loss to the industry, and she will be deeply missed by her fans, colleagues, and friends.

