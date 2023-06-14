The Passing of Lovely Phillipa Mourned by East Boldon Schools PTA.

Lovely Phillipa Passes Away

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Phillipa. She was a cherished member of our community and will be greatly missed.

The East Boldon Schools PTA extends our heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones during this difficult time. We join them in mourning the loss of a kind and generous soul.

