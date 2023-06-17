The Passing of Malia Jusczyk: 14-Year-Old Tri-County Sports Member from Plainville, MA, Succumbs to Cancer

Tragic Loss of Malia Jusczyk

Malia Jusczyk, a 14-year-old member of Tri-County Sports in Plainville MA, passed away after a long battle with cancer. Her untimely death has left the community in shock and mourning.

Malia was a talented athlete who was passionate about sports and had been a member of Tri-County Sports for several years. She was loved by her coaches and teammates and will be deeply missed.

Her family has expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they have received during this difficult time. They have requested privacy as they grieve the loss of their beloved daughter.

Malia’s passing is a reminder of how precious life is and how important it is to cherish every moment we have with our loved ones. She will always be remembered and her legacy will live on through the many lives she touched.

