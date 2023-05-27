The Passing of Marissa Karcich from Bethpage, New York Leaves Family in Mourning

Marissa Karcich of Bethpage, New York has died

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marissa Karcich, a beloved member of the Bethpage community. Marissa passed away on August 12th, 2021, at the age of 29.

A Life Cut Too Short

Marissa was a vibrant young woman who brought joy to everyone she met. She was a graduate of Bethpage High School and went on to earn a degree in early childhood education from SUNY Old Westbury. Marissa was passionate about teaching and spent several years as a preschool teacher in the Bethpage area. She was known for her kindness, patience, and dedication to her students.

Marissa was also a talented artist who loved to paint and draw. She had a unique style and often shared her artwork on social media. Her creativity and talent inspired many, and her artwork will continue to be treasured by those who knew her.

A Beloved Daughter, Sister, and Friend

Marissa was a cherished member of her family. She was the daughter of Karen and Frank Karcich and had a younger brother, Michael. Marissa was a loving sister who always looked out for her brother and was a constant source of support for her parents.

Marissa was also a loyal friend who had a contagious smile and a great sense of humor. She had a close group of friends who will miss her dearly.

A Community Mourns

Marissa’s passing has left a hole in the Bethpage community. She was a beloved member of the community, and her kindness and generosity will be missed by all who knew her.

Her family has expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they have received during this difficult time. They ask that their privacy be respected as they grieve the loss of their beloved Marissa.

A Legacy of Kindness

Marissa’s legacy will live on through the many lives she touched. She will be remembered as a kind and compassionate person who always put others first. Her dedication to teaching and her passion for art will also be remembered by those who knew her.

Rest in peace, Marissa. You will be missed.

