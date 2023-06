Obituary of Marquez Hunter Coles

Marquez Hunter Coles, a resident of Morgantown, West Virginia, passed away at the young age of 16.

Marquez was a beloved member of his community and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

We extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.

