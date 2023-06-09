The Passing of Miles H. Wilson – An Obituary

Miles H. Wilson Obituary

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Miles H. Wilson. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend who touched the lives of many.

Miles was born on August 10, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois. He graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in Business Administration. He went on to have a successful career in finance and investment banking, working for several top firms.

Miles was a passionate sports fan and loved playing golf and tennis. He also enjoyed traveling with his family and exploring new places. He will be remembered for his kind heart, infectious smile, and unwavering optimism.

Miles is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara, his two children, Sarah and David, and his four grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A private service for family and close friends will be held in his memory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Heart Association.

