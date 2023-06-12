The Passing of Minnesota Native Levi Carter Leaves a Great Void Among Those Who Knew Him





Levi Carter Remembered

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Levi Carter, a beloved Minnesota native. Those who knew him say that his passing has left a huge hole in their hearts.Levi Carter was well-known for his generosity and contributions to other people’s lives. He had a profound impact on our neighbourhood, and his loss is deeply felt.As we grieve his passing, we take comfort in knowing that Levi Carter will always be remembered for his uplifting impact on our community.