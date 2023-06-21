The Passing of Muzaffar Hussain Shah: Funeral Prayers for Baji Muzaffar Shah







Muzaffar Hussain Shah’s Demise

Baji Muzaffar Shah’s Funeral Prayer and Burial

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the demise of Muzaffar Hussain Shah, also known as Baji Muzaffar Shah. She passed away on [insert date] at the age of [insert age].

Her funeral prayer, also known as Namaz-e-Janaza, was held at [insert location] and was attended by family and friends. She was then laid to rest at [insert burial location].

May Allah (SWT) grant her a place in Jannah and give patience to her loved ones during this difficult time. Ameen.





Muzaffar Shah funeral Muzaffar Hussain Shah demise Baji Muzaffar Shah funeral prayers Muzaffar Shah obituary Muzaffar Shah death news