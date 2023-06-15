The Passing of Ni John Fru Ndi, Former Mysterious Leader of Cameroon’s Opposition Party SDF

Cameroon’s Formerly Mysterious Opposition Leader, SDF’s Ni John Fru Ndi, Passes Away

The former leader of Cameroon’s Social Democratic Front (SDF) and a prominent opposition figure, Ni John Fru Ndi, has passed away at the age of 80. Fru Ndi’s death was confirmed by his party on Saturday, July 17th, 2021.

Fru Ndi, who was known for his charismatic personality and unwavering commitment to democracy, spent over three decades at the forefront of Cameroon’s opposition politics. He founded the SDF in 1990 and led the party to become the main opposition force in the country.

Despite facing numerous challenges, including harassment, arrests, and even assassination attempts, Fru Ndi remained steadfast in his pursuit of a more democratic and just Cameroon. He was widely respected for his courage and determination, as well as his ability to mobilize Cameroonians across ethnic and linguistic divides.

Fru Ndi’s death has been met with an outpouring of tributes from across Cameroon and beyond. Many have hailed him as a hero and a symbol of hope for democracy in Africa.

As Cameroon mourns the loss of one of its most iconic political figures, Fru Ndi’s legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

