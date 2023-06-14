Patrick Wilkinson, 10,000 Rambos Singer, Passes Away in Maple Heights, Ohio

Patrick Wilkinson, the lead singer of the 80s band 10,000 Rambos, passed away on Tuesday in Maple Heights, Ohio. He was 62.

Wilkinson was born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1959 and grew up in Maple Heights. He formed 10,000 Rambos in the early 80s with fellow musicians and friends from the area.

The band quickly gained popularity in the local music scene and went on to release several albums and tour nationally. Wilkinson’s distinctive voice and stage presence were a major part of the band’s success.

After 10,000 Rambos disbanded in the late 80s, Wilkinson continued to perform and record music as a solo artist. He also worked as a music teacher and mentor to aspiring musicians in the community.

Wilkinson is survived by his wife, two children, and four grandchildren. He will be remembered for his contributions to the music industry and his impact on the Maple Heights community.

Rest in peace, Patrick Wilkinson.

