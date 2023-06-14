The Passing of Patrick Wilkinson from Maple Heights, Ohio: Remembering the Talented 10,000 Rambos Singer







Patrick Wilkinson Obituary | Maple Heights, Ohio

Patrick Wilkinson, the lead singer of the popular band “10,000 Rambos”, passed away on August 2, 2021 in Maple Heights, Ohio. He was 42 years old.

Wilkinson was born on March 12, 1979 in Cleveland, Ohio. He discovered his passion for music at an early age and quickly excelled in singing and songwriting. He formed “10,000 Rambos” in 2001 and became known for their unique sound and high-energy performances.

Wilkinson was a beloved figure in the music industry and touched the lives of many with his talent and charisma. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans.

A memorial service will be held at the Maple Heights Funeral Home on August 8, 2021 at 2:00 PM.





