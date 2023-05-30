The Passing of Pauline, the Jamaican Street Dog Adopted in Canada

R.I.P Jamaican Street Dog That Was Taken to Live in Canada Has Died

Introduction

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Pauline, a Jamaican street dog who was taken to live in Canada. Pauline’s story touched the hearts of many when she was rescued and brought to Canada in 2019. She was a symbol of hope for street dogs everywhere, but unfortunately, her time in Canada was short-lived.

The Story of Pauline

Pauline was found wandering the streets of Jamaica, malnourished and in poor health. She was taken in by a local animal rescue organization, where she was given food, shelter, and medical care. However, the rescue organization did not have the resources to provide long-term care for Pauline, so they reached out to international animal welfare groups for help.

One of these groups was the Canadian-based organization, Redemption Paws. They agreed to take Pauline in and give her a second chance at life. In June of 2019, Pauline arrived in Canada and was placed with a foster family.

Although Pauline had a rough start in life, she quickly adapted to her new surroundings. She was a happy and affectionate dog who loved to play and snuggle with her foster family. Redemption Paws was confident that they would be able to find Pauline a forever home in Canada, but unfortunately, this was not meant to be.

The Passing of Pauline

On April 28th, 2021, Redemption Paws announced on their Facebook page that Pauline had passed away. The cause of death was not disclosed, but it is believed that she had been suffering from an illness for some time.

The news of Pauline’s passing was met with an outpouring of grief from animal lovers around the world. Many people shared their condolences and memories of Pauline on social media, expressing their gratitude for the love and joy she brought into their lives.

Conclusion

Pauline may have only spent a short time in Canada, but she made a lasting impact on everyone she met. Her story was a reminder that every animal deserves a chance at a happy and healthy life, no matter where they come from. Although Pauline is no longer with us, her legacy will live on, inspiring others to continue fighting for the welfare of animals everywhere. Rest in peace, Pauline. You will be missed.

