“The Passing of Portsmouth’s Dickie Harrell at 82: Exploring the Drummer’s Cause of Death”

Dickie Harrell of Portsmouth Dies at 82

Dickie Harrell, a renowned drummer from Portsmouth, passed away last week at the age of 82. Harrell was best known for his work with Gene Vincent and the Blue Caps, one of the most influential rock and roll bands of the 1950s.

Early Years and Career

Harrell was born in Portsmouth in 1932 and began playing drums at a young age. He joined Gene Vincent and the Blue Caps in 1956 and quickly became known for his energetic drumming style and showmanship. The band’s hits, including “Be-Bop-A-Lula” and “Bluejean Bop,” helped define the sound of early rock and roll.

Cause of Death

Harrell’s cause of death has not been officially announced, but it is believed that he passed away due to complications from a fall. He had been in poor health for several years and had retired from music.

Tributes

Harrell’s death has been met with sadness and tributes from fans and fellow musicians. “Dickie was an amazing drummer and a true pioneer of rock and roll,” said fellow Blue Cap Tommy Facenda. “He will be greatly missed.”

Many fans have shared memories of seeing Harrell perform live and have praised his contributions to the music of the 1950s. “I’ll never forget seeing Gene Vincent and the Blue Caps in concert,” wrote one fan on social media. “Dickie’s drumming was incredible – he was a true legend.”

Legacy

Harrell’s legacy in the world of rock and roll is secure. His innovative drumming style helped shape the sound of early rock and roll, and he inspired countless musicians who came after him. While he may be gone, his music will live on for generations to come.

Final Thoughts

Dickie Harrell was a true pioneer of rock and roll and an inspiration to countless musicians. His energetic drumming and showmanship helped define the sound of early rock and roll, and his legacy will continue to influence music for years to come. He will be greatly missed.

