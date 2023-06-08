The passing of retired NASA astronaut Clayson Anderson: An obituary

Retired NASA Astronaut Clayson Anderson Passes Away

Retired NASA astronaut Clayson Anderson has passed away at the age of 63. Anderson died on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, due to a sudden illness.

Anderson was born on February 23, 1958, in Spokane, Washington. He joined NASA in 1998 and flew two space shuttle missions during his career. He also served as a mission specialist for the International Space Station.

Anderson retired from NASA in 2013 after 15 years of service. He continued to be an advocate for space exploration and education, frequently speaking at schools and events.

Anderson is survived by his wife, two children, and three grandchildren. He will be remembered for his contributions to space exploration and his dedication to inspiring the next generation of astronauts.

Clayson Anderson obituary NASA astronaut Clayson Anderson death Retired astronaut Clayson Anderson passes away Remembering Clayson Anderson: NASA veteran dies Clayson Anderson dead at age __: A look back at his life and legacy