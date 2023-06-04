The Passing of Richard Baker: Obituary of a Resident of Spartanburg, South Carolina

Richard Baker: Remembering a Life Well-Lived

Early Life and Career

Richard Baker was born on November 10, 1945, in Spartanburg, South Carolina. He attended Spartanburg High School and went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina.

After graduation, Baker started his career in the insurance industry, working for several different firms over the years. He eventually found his niche in the field of risk management, becoming a respected expert in the industry and earning several awards and accolades for his work.

A Life of Service

Baker was deeply committed to his community and spent many years volunteering for various organizations and causes. He was a member of the Spartanburg Rotary Club for over 40 years, serving as president in 1987-88. He was also a longtime member of the Spartanburg Chamber of Commerce and served on the board of directors for several years.

In addition to his work with these organizations, Baker was a dedicated member of his church, serving in various leadership roles over the years. He was known for his kind and generous spirit, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

A Legacy of Love

Baker’s greatest joy in life was his family. He was a devoted husband to his wife of 53 years, Susan, and a loving father to his two children, John and Emily. He cherished spending time with his grandchildren and was always eager to share stories of their latest accomplishments with anyone who would listen.

Baker will be remembered for his kind heart, his unwavering faith, and his commitment to serving others. He leaves behind a legacy of love and service that will continue to inspire those who knew him for years to come.

A Final Farewell

Richard Baker passed away on July 12, 2021, surrounded by his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A celebration of his life will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Spartanburg on July 16, 2021, at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Spartanburg Rotary Club or the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Foundation.

