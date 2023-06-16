The Passing of Shawn Chrisagis: Understanding the Cause of Death and How He Passed Away

Shawn Chrisagis: A Life Well-Lived

Shawn Chrisagis, 47, passed away on August 3, 2021. He was born on May 19, 1974, in Steubenville, Ohio, to his loving parents, Richard and Carol Chrisagis.

Shawn was a passionate entrepreneur who made an impact on the lives of many people. He founded the Shawn Chrisagis Faith and Fitness Academy, where he helped people achieve their physical and spiritual goals. He was also a motivational speaker, author, and minister who traveled across the country to share his message of hope and inspiration.

Shawn was a loving husband to his wife, Stephanie, and a devoted father to his three children, Taylor, Tyler, and Tanner. He was also a loyal friend to many and a pillar of his community.

Shawn’s unexpected passing has left his loved ones and many others in shock and disbelief. The cause of his death has not been officially announced.

Shawn lived a life full of purpose and passion, and his legacy will live on through the many lives he touched. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Rest in peace, Shawn Chrisagis. Your light will continue to shine bright.

