The Passing of Stephen Quinn: Remembering the Life of the Former Whitby Resident and Gynaecologist

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Stephen Quinn, a renowned gynaecologist and former resident of Whitby. He passed away peacefully on August 15, 2021, at the age of 67, surrounded by his loved ones. Stephen was born on January 3, 1954, in Whitby, where he spent most of his childhood. He obtained his medical degree from the University of Toronto in 1979 and went on to specialize in gynaecology. He was widely respected in his field and worked tirelessly to improve the health and well-being of his patients. Stephen is survived by his wife, two children, and three grandchildren, who will miss him dearly. He will also be remembered by his colleagues, patients, and friends, who admired his kindness, compassion, and dedication. A private memorial service will be held for Stephen's family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society in his memory. Rest in peace, Stephen. You will be deeply missed.





