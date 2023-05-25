The Passing of Stephen Sheller: A Reflection on His Legacy

Stephen Sheller Obituary: The Passing of a Legal Luminary

The legal world recently lost a prominent figure with the passing of Stephen Sheller at the age of 84. Sheller was a renowned trial lawyer and philanthropist whose work made a significant impact in the field of law and beyond. He will be remembered for his contributions to the legal community and his dedication to social justice causes.

Early Life and Education

Stephen Sheller was born on July 6, 1937, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He grew up in the city and attended the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned his undergraduate degree in 1958. He then went on to earn his law degree from the university’s law school in 1962.

Career and Achievements

After completing his education, Sheller began his legal career as a clerk for a federal judge. He then worked as an assistant district attorney in Philadelphia before going into private practice. In 1977, he founded the law firm Sheller, P.C., which focused on representing individuals and groups in complex civil litigation cases.

Throughout his career, Sheller was known for taking on high-profile cases and fighting for the underdog. He was involved in numerous landmark cases, including a lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson over its antipsychotic drug Risperdal, which resulted in a $2.2 billion settlement. He also represented victims of the 2010 BP oil spill and the families of children who died in a tragic school bus accident in Kentucky.

Sheller was also a dedicated philanthropist and established the Sheller Family Foundation in 2001. The foundation focuses on supporting education, healthcare, and social justice causes, and has donated millions of dollars to various organizations and initiatives over the years.

Legacy

Stephen Sheller’s passing is a great loss to the legal community and to all those who knew him. He will be remembered as a passionate and tireless advocate for justice, who used his skills and resources to make a positive impact on the world.

His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the causes he supported. Sheller’s commitment to social justice and his unwavering dedication to helping those in need serve as an inspiration to us all.

Conclusion

Stephen Sheller’s contributions to the legal profession and his philanthropic work will continue to inspire future generations. He will be greatly missed, but his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the causes he supported.

