the passing of Susan Swan

It is with great sadness that Christine Swan, a resident of Worcester, England announces the passing of her beloved sister, Susan Swan. Susan passed away peacefully on August 25, 2021, at the age of 58 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Header: Early Life

Susan was born on May 3, 1963, in Birmingham, England, to parents John and Margaret Swan. She grew up in a loving family with two siblings, Christine and Peter. Susan attended school in Birmingham and later went on to study at the University of Warwick, where she earned a degree in English Literature.

Header: Career

After completing her studies, Susan pursued a career in education. She worked as an English teacher for over 30 years, inspiring and educating countless students throughout her career. Susan was known for her dedication to her students and her ability to make learning fun and engaging.

Header: Personal Life

Susan was a kind and loving person who touched the lives of many. She was a devoted sister, aunt, and friend who always put others before herself. Susan had a passion for travel and loved to explore new cultures and cuisines. She was also an avid reader, with a particular interest in British literature.

Header: Legacy

Susan will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her kindness, warmth, and generosity will be remembered by those she touched throughout her life. Susan’s legacy will live on through her family, her friends, and the countless students whose lives she impacted.

Header: Final Thoughts

Susan’s passing is a great loss to her family, friends, and the education community. Her dedication to her students and her love of learning will always be remembered. Susan’s family would like to thank the medical staff who cared for her during her illness.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Cancer Research UK. A private funeral service will be held for Susan’s family and close friends. May she rest in peace.

