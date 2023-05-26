RIP: Susan Swan Death – Christine Swan, a resident of Worcester, England announces

It is with great sadness that Christine Swan, a resident of Worcester, England, announces the passing of her beloved sister Susan Swan. Susan passed away on July 15, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Susan was a much-loved member of her community, known for her kind and generous spirit. She was born on June 5, 1958, in Worcester, and spent her life dedicated to helping others. She worked as a nurse for many years, bringing comfort and care to countless patients and their families.

Susan was also an avid animal lover, and she spent much of her free time volunteering at local animal shelters. She had a particular fondness for dogs, and many furry friends found their forever homes because of her efforts.

Susan’s family and friends will always remember her as a bright light in their lives. She had a contagious smile and a heart full of love. Her sense of humor and infectious laughter could brighten even the darkest day.

Christine Swan, Susan’s sister, shared that her sister’s passing has left a hole in her heart that will never be filled. She expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from friends and family during this difficult time.

Susan’s legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched. Her kindness and selflessness were an inspiration to all who knew her. She will be greatly missed but never forgotten.

Final Thoughts

The passing of Susan Swan is a reminder to all of us that life is precious and should be cherished. We should all strive to live our lives with the same dedication to helping others that Susan exemplified. Let us honor her memory by carrying on her legacy of love and kindness towards others. Rest in peace, Susan Swan.

