The Passing of Tim Sewell: Remembering the Life of a Brock University Alumnus from St. Catharines, ON at 54 Years Old.

Obituary: Tim Sewell, Brock University Alumnus, St. Catharines ON

Tim Sewell, a beloved member of the St. Catharines community and Brock University alumnus, passed away at the age of 54. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues.

Tim was born and raised in St. Catharines, where he spent most of his life. He attended Brock University, where he earned his degree in Business Administration. He was a dedicated student who worked hard to achieve his goals.

After graduating, Tim worked in a variety of fields, including finance and marketing. He was known for his exceptional work ethic and his ability to connect with people from all walks of life. He was a true people-person who always had a smile on his face.

Outside of work, Tim was passionate about sports and the outdoors. He loved to play hockey, golf, and go fishing. He was also an active member of his community, volunteering his time and resources to various organizations.

Tim will be remembered for his kindness, his sense of humor, and his unwavering commitment to his family, friends, and community. He leaves behind his wife, two children, and a large extended family who will miss him dearly.

