The Passing of Tom Jolls: Buffalo WKBW-TV’s Esteemed Weatherman at 89

Tom Jolls, Buffalo WKBW-TV Weatherman, Passes Away at 89

Tom Jolls, a beloved weatherman for WKBW-TV in Buffalo, passed away at the age of 89. Jolls was known for his warm personality, signature bowtie, and accurate weather forecasts.

Jolls began his career as a weatherman in 1962 and quickly became a household name in the Buffalo area. He was a fixture on WKBW-TV for over three decades, providing viewers with the latest weather updates and insights.

Jolls was not only a talented weatherman but also a kind and compassionate person. He was deeply involved in the community, volunteering his time and resources to various charities and organizations.

Jolls retired in 1998 after 36 years on the air, but his impact on the community and the world of weather forecasting will never be forgotten. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and fans.

