The Passing of Tom Jolls: Remembering Buffalo WKBW-TV’s Weatherman at 89

Tom Jolls, Buffalo WKBW-TV Weatherman, Dies at Age 89

Tom Jolls, a legendary weatherman who spent over three decades keeping Western New Yorkers informed about the region’s unpredictable weather patterns, passed away at the age of 89.

Jolls began his career in broadcasting in the 1950s, and he quickly made a name for himself as a knowledgeable and trustworthy weatherman. Throughout his tenure at WKBW-TV, he became a beloved figure in Buffalo, known for his friendly demeanor and his ability to accurately predict the weather.

In addition to his work as a weatherman, Jolls was also a talented musician, playing the saxophone and singing in several local bands.

Jolls retired from broadcasting in 1998, but his legacy continues to live on in the hearts and minds of the many viewers he touched throughout his career. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans.

